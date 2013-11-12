FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.21 percent, while the broader NSE index
0.27 percent higher, on value buying after 5 consecutive days of
fall. Caution ahead of consumer inflation data and industrial
output. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond up 9 bps at 9.04 percent, in the
absence of an open market operation announcement so far, traders
are also cautious ahead of macroeconomic data due later in the
day for further direction. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.45/46 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25, ahead of
upcoming macroeconomic data due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT).
Dollar demand from the custodian banks adds to weakness in
rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 3 bps to 8.46
percent and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.60 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 against previous close of
8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

