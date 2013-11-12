FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
November 12, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.29 percent, while the broader NSE index
is 0.22 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and rise in bond
yields. Markets to remain cautious ahead of IIP and CPI data,
due at 1730 IST (1200 GMT). 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond up 6 bps at 9.01 percent, as
traders are disappointed due to lack of open market operation
announcement that was expected this week. However, dealers are
awaiting CPI data due to be released post market hours on
Tuesday, for further cues. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.52/53 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25 on dollar
demand from corporates. Dollar gaining strength on heightened
expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to taper its
stimulus this year is adding further pressure on rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 6 bps to 8.49
percent and the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.63 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, unchanged from its
previous close. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
