SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 1.02 percent, marking its longest loosing streak since late July, while NSE index closed 1.00 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and as profit-taking continued on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to taper its stimulus sooner than expected. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond ended up 10 basis points at 9.05 percent, as traders are disappointed due to a lack of open market operation announcement that was expected this week and on position unwinding ahead of key inflation data prompted a sell-off. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.71/72 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25 on back of continuous greenback demand from importers amidst a strengthening U.S. currency in global markets. INTEREST R ATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 11 bps to 8.54 percent and the one-year rate 10 bps higher at 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended slightly changed at 8.70/8.75 percent as against its previous close of at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)