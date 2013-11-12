FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 12, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ended down 1.02 percent, marking its longest
loosing streak since late July, while NSE index closed 1.00
percent lower, tracking weak rupee and as profit-taking
continued on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to
taper its stimulus sooner than expected. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond ended up 10 basis points at 9.05
percent, as traders are disappointed due to a lack of open
market operation announcement that was expected this week and on
position unwinding ahead of key inflation data prompted a
sell-off. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 63.71/72 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25 on back of
continuous greenback demand from importers amidst a
strengthening U.S. currency in global markets. 
       
    INTEREST R ATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 11 bps to 8.54
percent and the one-year rate 10 bps higher at 8.68 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended slightly changed at 8.70/8.75
percent as against its previous close of at 8.75/8.80 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

