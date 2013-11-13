FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
November 13, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.05 percent and the NSE index 0.01 percent
higher, led by gains in State Bank of India and Sun Pharma.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 9.06
percent, tracking the strength in the rupee on widespread
speculation the central bank may extend the swap facility window
to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee recovered to 63.53/54 from a
session low of 63.90, on widespread speculation the Reserve Bank
of India may be considering extending its swap facility window
to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. Likely
intervention by RBI earlier in the session also helped the
rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.52 percent
and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.66 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 8.85/8.90 percent against its
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

