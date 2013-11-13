SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.05 percent and the NSE index 0.01 percent higher, led by gains in State Bank of India and Sun Pharma. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 9.06 percent, tracking the strength in the rupee on widespread speculation the central bank may extend the swap facility window to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee recovered to 63.53/54 from a session low of 63.90, on widespread speculation the Reserve Bank of India may be considering extending its swap facility window to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. Likely intervention by RBI earlier in the session also helped the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.52 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.85/8.90 percent against its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)