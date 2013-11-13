FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at Close
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at Close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index ended down 0.43 percent and the NSE index
closed lower 0.47 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks declined
after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data raised
fears of a rate hike this year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 13 basis points
at 8.92 percent, marking the biggest single-day fall in five
weeks after the Reserve Bank of India chief sought to reassure
investors that the central bank would provide the market the
necessary rupee liquidity. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended up at 63.30/31 per
dollar compared its previous close of 63.71/72, after five
sessions of losses. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 12 bps at 8.42
percent and the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 8.57 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.60/8.70 percent compared with
its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
