SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
November 14, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain over 1 percent on Thursday, recovering
from an oversold state after seven consecutive days of declines
on easing fears of near-term tapering by the U.S. Federal
Reserve. The benchmark BSE index is up 1.62 percent and the
broader NSE index gains 1.65 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bond prices were steady after data on wholesale price
inflation for October largely met expectations, but an upward
revision in the August data muddled the outlook for continued
monetary policy tightening by the central bank. The benchmark
10-year bond yield initially fell 3 basis points, but soon
recovered to trade at 8.95 percent, unchanged from the levels
before the data. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee gained past 63 per dollar after comments
from the central bank chief about dollar demand from oil
companies being smoothly absorbed by the forex market and on
easing fears of near-term tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The partially convertible rupee was at 63.134/145 per dollar,
against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent
and the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.56 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent against Wednesday
close of 8.60/8.70 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

