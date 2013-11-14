FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.02 percent and the
broader NSE index gained 1.11 percent snapping a seven-session
losing streak as lenders rallied after the central bank governor
announced bond purchases, easing some concerns about losses in
the sector tied to their heavy debt holdings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark bond yields rose 10 basis points to 9.02
percent on Thursday after data showing wholesale inflation
rising to an eight-month high raised the prospect of a fresh
rate hike despite the central bank governor's soothing words
earlier on core retail inflation. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.11/12 per
dollar, against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar after
the central bank intervened to prop up a currency wounded after
data showing accelerating wholesale inflation threatened to
further undermine confidence in an economy already growing at
its lowest in a decade. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 7 bps at 8.49
percent and the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.60 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent against Wednesday
close of 8.60/8.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
