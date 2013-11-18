FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT
November 18, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 1.4 percent and the broader
NSE index climbs 1.37 percent, tracking gains in banking stocks.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Most traded bond yield at 9.08 percent from
its Thursday's close of 9.11 percent, tracking the rupee's
 strength in the spot market but fall in yields may be
capped ahead of the open market bond buys scheduled later in the
session. Indian benchmark bond is on a shut period for coupon
payment on Monday. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 62.88/89 per dollar from
63.11/12 after dovish comments last week from Fed
Chairman-nominee Janet Yellen assure markets there will be no
imminent decision to scale back the Fed's massive bond-buying
programme.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate lower 1 basis point at
8.48 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.58 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent from 8.70/8.75
percent at close on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

