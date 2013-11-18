SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 1.4 percent and the broader NSE index climbs 1.37 percent, tracking gains in banking stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Most traded bond yield at 9.08 percent from its Thursday's close of 9.11 percent, tracking the rupee's strength in the spot market but fall in yields may be capped ahead of the open market bond buys scheduled later in the session. Indian benchmark bond is on a shut period for coupon payment on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.88/89 per dollar from 63.11/12 after dovish comments last week from Fed Chairman-nominee Janet Yellen assure markets there will be no imminent decision to scale back the Fed's massive bond-buying programme. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate lower 1 basis point at 8.48 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent from 8.70/8.75 percent at close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)