November 18, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 1.7 percent and the broader
NSE index climbs 1.6 percent, tracking gains in other Asian
markets cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the
United States and of real economic reform in China. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Most traded bond yield at 9.07 percent from
its Thursday's close of 9.11 percent, tracking the rupee's
 strength in the spot market and as the market awaits
the outcome of the open market bond buys by the central bank
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 62.44/45 per dollar from
63.11/12 at previous close. Foreign banks have been selling
dollars, which is helping the pair move down, dealers say. 
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
8.45 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.58 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, unchanged from its
previous close. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
