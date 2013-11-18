FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to mark
their biggest single-day gain in a month, tracking gains in
other Asian markets, cheered by the prospect of extended
stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China.
The benchmark BSE index up 2.21 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 2.19 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The most actively-traded 8.28 percent, 2027 bond 
 yield ended at 9.09 percent, down 2 bps from its
Thursday's close as the central bank bought 61.6 billion rupees
($973.76 million) of bonds via open market operations. Bond
gains were capped on uncertainty about whether the central bank
would continue to inject liquidity. The 10-year bond was shut
for trading due to coupon payments. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee gained the most in nearly seven weeks,
buoyed by hopes strong foreign fund flows would support local
markets as global risk assets got a boost from China's ambitious
economic reforms agenda and monetary stimulus in the United
States looked set to continue.
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.41/42 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 63.11/12. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.45 percent
and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.57 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.65/8.75 percent, marginally lower
from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
