SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, to mark their biggest single-day gain in a month, tracking gains in other Asian markets, cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. The benchmark BSE index up 2.21 percent and the broader NSE index higher 2.19 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The most actively-traded 8.28 percent, 2027 bond yield ended at 9.09 percent, down 2 bps from its Thursday's close as the central bank bought 61.6 billion rupees ($973.76 million) of bonds via open market operations. Bond gains were capped on uncertainty about whether the central bank would continue to inject liquidity. The 10-year bond was shut for trading due to coupon payments. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gained the most in nearly seven weeks, buoyed by hopes strong foreign fund flows would support local markets as global risk assets got a boost from China's ambitious economic reforms agenda and monetary stimulus in the United States looked set to continue. The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.41/42 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.11/12. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.45 percent and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.65/8.75 percent, marginally lower from its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)