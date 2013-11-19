SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0406 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose marginally on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers and continuing foreign fund inflows. The benchmark BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 9.00 percent on Tuesday, after the announcement of the new 10-year bonds. The benchmark bond, which was on a shut period on Monday, had closed at 9.02 percent on Thursday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee is stronger on regional cues and positive local stocks at 62.25/26 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42. Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent and the one-year rate 1 bps lower at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher from its previous close of 8.65/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)