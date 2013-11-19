FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0406 GMT
November 19, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0406 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose marginally on Tuesday, tracking Asian
peers and continuing foreign fund inflows. The benchmark BSE
index is up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent
higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 9.00 percent on Tuesday, after the announcement
of the new 10-year bonds. The benchmark bond, which was on a
shut period on Monday, had closed at 9.02 percent on
Thursday. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee is stronger on regional cues and positive
local stocks at 62.25/26 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42.
Markets will watch for minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 meeting
due Wednesday and a string of speeches from Fed officials
including Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to speak on Tuesday.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent
and the one-year rate 1 bps lower at 8.56 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher from its
previous close of 8.65/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

