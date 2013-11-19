FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
November 19, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.23 percent with shares gaining for a third straigh
session to their highest closing levels in nearly two weeks, as
a rally in debt markets boosted banks, while sentiment remained
underpinned by global factors. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
     Indian bonds rose for a second straight session tracking a
rally in the rupee, although 10-year bonds only marginally
gained after the central bank said it would issue new benchmark
debt at its weekly auction on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield fell 1 basis point to 9.01 percent. The 8.28 percent 2027
bond, the most heavily traded in the session,
ended down 10 basis points, at a near two-week low of 8.99
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee rose for a fourth straight session to a near
two-week high on strong foreign inflows into stocks and as
global risk sentiment was boosted after China's central bank
governor said the yuan's trading band will be widened. It closed
at 62.36/37 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42.  
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.42 percent
and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.55 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher from its
previous close of 8.65/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.