FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0402 GMT
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0402 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.18 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.19 percent, tracking weak regional sentiment.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bond snaps two days of gains as mild profit-taking
emerged, but traders expect a stronger rupee to cap a
further rise in yields. The most-actively traded 8.28 percent
2027 bond is up 2 basis points at 9.01 percent
after dropping as much as 10 bps in the last two sessions. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 bps at 9.02 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee falls to 62.41/43 versus its Tuesday close of
62.36/37, on demand for greenbacks by state-run oil refiners and
weakness in domestic shares.  
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent
and the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.56 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80
percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.