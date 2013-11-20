FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 20, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent intraday, marking
their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months,
as blue chips slumped on profit-booking after three consecutive
sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.22 percent,
while the broader NSE index fell 1.3 percent.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds snapped two days of gains as traders
trimmed positions ahead of Friday's sale of a new 10-year paper,
though hopes of more debt purchases by the Reserve Bank of India
helped recoup some losses. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield was up 3 bps at 9.04 percent, after rising as much as 9
bps during the day, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent
2027 bond ended up 4 bps at 9.03 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday,
weighed down by weaker domestic shares and hurt by broad-based
dollar buying from corporates and oil refiners. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 62.57/58 per dollar, compared with
62.36/37 on Tuesday. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at
8.45 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.59
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 8.70/8.75 versus Tuesday's close
of 8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

