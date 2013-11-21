FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0413 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0413 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.06 percent, while the broader
NSE index 1.13 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and
slower pace of overseas investor buying. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 6 bps at 9.10
percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
 yield was up 4 bps at 9.07 percent, tracking an
uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee.  
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee was under pressure due to broad dollar gains 
after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy 
meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper 
monetary stimulus. The partially convertible rupee was trading
at 62.85/87 per dollar, compared with 62.57/58 at last close.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.49
percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.63 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 versus Wednesday's close of
8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.