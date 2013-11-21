SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.45 percent and the broader NSE index 1.52 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and slower pace of overseas investor buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 3 bps at 9.07 percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield higher 2 bps at 9.05 percent, tracking an uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is under pressure due to broad dollar gains after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. The partially convertible rupee at 62.82/84 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.57/58. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate up 4 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)