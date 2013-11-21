FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0703 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.45 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.52 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and
slower pace of overseas investor buying. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield up 3 bps at 9.07 percent,
while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond
 yield higher 2 bps at 9.05 percent, tracking an
uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee is under pressure due to broad dollar gains  after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy  meeting
suggested the central bank could soon move to taper  monetary
stimulus. The partially convertible rupee at 62.82/84 per
dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.57/58. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 8.48
percent, while the one-year rate up 4 bps at 8.63 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.