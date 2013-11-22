SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index 0.54 percent higher on the back of gains in financial shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 2 basis points at 9.10 percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield higher 2 bps at 9.09 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) bond auction later in the session, which includes the sale of a new 10-year benchmark bond. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 63.02/63.04 versus its previous close of 62.93/94, after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) in shares on Thursday, snapping a 32-day buying streak that totalled 238.84 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)