SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT
November 22, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.54 percent higher on the back of gains in financial
shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is up 2 basis points at
9.10 percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027
bond yield higher 2 bps at 9.09 percent, ahead of
the 150 billion rupees ($2.38 billion) bond auction later in the
session, which includes the sale of a new 10-year benchmark
bond.  
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 63.02/63.04 versus its
previous close of 62.93/94, after foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) sold a net 598 million rupees ($9.5 million) in
shares on Thursday, snapping a 32-day buying streak that
totalled 238.84 billion rupees, as per exchange and regulatory
data.  
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.48
percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.62 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus Thursday's
close of 8.65/8.70 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

