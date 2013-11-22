FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 22, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares erased earlier gains to close flat on Friday,
marking a third consecutive weekly fall, as blue-chips such as
ITC were hit by profit-booking on continued signs that foreign
investors' appetite for domestic shares is starting to wane. The
benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index closed down 0.06
percent each. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
     The new benchmark 10-year bond rallied after being issued
in an auction on Friday, but prices of other bonds fell given
continued concerns about inflation and the prospect of tight
liquidity amid sparse central bank debt purchases. The new
10-year bond ended at 8.78 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.87/88 versus
its previous close of 62.93/94, ending a two-day losing streak
after suspected intervention by the central bank, although
broader sentiment remains weak due to renewed fears the Federal
Reserve will soon start scaling back its stimulus. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.46
percent, while the one-year rate down 5 bps at 8.58 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent, unchanged from
Thursday. 
    
 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

