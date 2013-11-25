FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
   The benchmark BSE index 1.4 percent higher, while the broader
NSE index rises 1.5 percent, tracking gains in regional peers.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds gain after Iran's nuclear deal with
world power sends global crude oil prices falling. The new
benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points
at 8.73 percent. The existing 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at
9.09 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.48/50 versus
its previous close of 62.87/88, helped by gains in local shares.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.57 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
