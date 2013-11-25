FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
November 25, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
   The benchmark BSE index ends 1.92 percent higher, while the
broader NSE index closes up 2 percent as a drop in global crude
prices after Iran clinched a nuclear deal with world powers
sparked hopes of reduced inflationary pressures and a narrower
current account deficit at home.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's newly issued 10-year bond continued to gain on
Monday, benefitting from its scarcity premium, although other
bonds faltered, failing to gain much traction even after global
crude prices slumped. 
    The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75
percent, down 3 basis points, from its cut-off of 8.83 pct on
Friday when the government first issued 70 billion rupees ($1.11
billion) worth of the debt. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield ended 1 bp down at 9.09 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose for a second consecutive session on
Monday boosted by dollar selling by corporates and custodian
banks. The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
62.50/51 versus its previous close of 62.87/88. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.56 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent, versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.