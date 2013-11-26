SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.18 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, as oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord could translate into higher supplies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent as against its previous close, tracking easy liquidity and gains in US Treasury prices. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield flat at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to 62.36/37 as against its previous close of 62.50/51, on a weak dollar and positive sentiment on the Iran deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, versus its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)