SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
November 26, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
   The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.87 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.92 percent lower, as profit-taking in
blue-chips such as ICICI Bank hit shares and reversing some of
the previous session's gains on doubts about how quickly the
Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that
pressure oil prices.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
  The new 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis
point at 8.74 percent, supported by improved cash conditions and
early gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield ended down 5 basis points at 9.04 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 62.50/51, as month-end 
demand for the U.S. currency from oil firms weighed. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points
at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate closed lower 2 basis
points at 8.54 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
