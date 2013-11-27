SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent lower, tracking a fall in banking stocks and on foreign investors selling cash shares and derivatives on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 2 basis point at 9.02 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 62.27/28 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, on corporate dollar inflows. However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies might limit gains in the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent compared with the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)