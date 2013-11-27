FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
November 27, 2013 / 8:14 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.20 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.30 percent lower, tracking a fall in banking stocks
and on foreign investors selling cash shares and derivatives on
Tuesday.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.70
percent, tracking gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield is down 2 basis point at 9.02 percent.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee at 62.27/28 to the dollar compared with
Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, on corporate dollar inflows.
However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies might limit
gains in the rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.41
percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.52 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent compared with
the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

