SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower, as software services exporters such as Infosys were hit by a strengthening rupee, while broader sentiment remained weak due to recent selling by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.69 percent, continuing to benefit from a rally in the rupee, although caution is expected to set in ahead of quarterly economic growth data due on Nov. 29. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 4 basis points down at 9 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended higher at 62.14/15 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, helped by gains in euro. However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies capped further gains in rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed lower 7 bps at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate down 7 bps at 8.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.50/8.55 percent compared with the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.