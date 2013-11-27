FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 27, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.02 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 0.03 percent lower, as software services
exporters such as Infosys were hit by a strengthening rupee,
while broader sentiment remained weak due to recent selling by
foreign investors.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.69
percent, continuing to benefit from a rally in the rupee,
although caution is expected to set in ahead of quarterly
economic growth data due on Nov. 29. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield ended 4 basis points down at
9 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended higher at 62.14/15 to the dollar
compared with Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, helped by gains in
euro. However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies capped
further gains in rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed lower 7 bps at 8.36
percent, while the one-year rate down 7 bps at 8.47 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.50/8.55 percent compared with
the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
