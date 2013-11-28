FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
November 28, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.84 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.89 percent higher, tracking Asian peers. However,
caution remains ahead of the expiry of November derivatives
contracts on Thursday and gross domestic product and fiscal
deficit data on Friday.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.68
percent, in tandem with buying in auction papers. The existing
10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 8.98
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 62.31/32 to the dollar compared
with its previous close of 62.14/15, as global dollar
strengthens on strong U.S. data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate lower 2 bps at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.46 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent compared with the
previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

