SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index 0.57 percent higher, as stocks like Power Grid Crop and other blue-chips recouped recent losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 8.72 percent, after a finance ministry official said the government was not in a hurry to make domestic debt eligible for inclusion in global indexes. However, bond investors are also awaiting the release of July-September-quarter GDP data due on Friday. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 1 bp higher at 9.01 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ends weaker at 62.41/42 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.14/15, on heavy month end dollar demand from oil refiners, and losses in other Asian currencies added further pressure. However, gains in domestic stocks prevented a sharp fall in rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends lower at 07.20/07.30 as against its previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent.