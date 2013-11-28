FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
November 28, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.56 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.57 percent higher, as stocks like Power Grid Crop
and other blue-chips recouped recent losses.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 8.72
percent, after a finance ministry official said the government
was not in a hurry to make domestic debt eligible for inclusion
in global indexes. However, bond investors are also awaiting the
release of July-September-quarter GDP data due on Friday.
   The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield 
closed 1 bp higher at 9.01 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ends weaker at 62.41/42 to the dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.14/15, on heavy month end
dollar demand from oil refiners, and losses in other Asian
currencies added further pressure. However, gains in domestic
stocks prevented a sharp fall in rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.33
percent, while the one-year rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.46
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends lower at 07.20/07.30 as against its
previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

