SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.18 percent and the broader NSE index 1.24 percent higher, as Domestic institutional investors(DIIs) turn buyers, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange and regulatory data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking gains in rupee. However, dealers expect selling ahead of the 140-billion-rupee bond sale. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 3 bp lower at 8.98 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.23/24 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, on weakness in the global dollar. However, cautious prevails ahead of release of September quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bp lower at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)