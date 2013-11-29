FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2013
November 29, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.19 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.32 percent higher, as Domestic institutional
investors(DIIs) turn buyers, snapping a selling streak of at
least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange
and regulatory data.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent,
ahead of auction cutoff's and tracking a weak rupee. The
existing 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at
9.03 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 62.50/51 to the dollar, compared
with its previous close of 62.41/42, on month-end dollar demand,
cautious prevails ahead of release of September quarter GDP data
at 1200 GMT. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.34 percent,
while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous
close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

