#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.25 percent and the
broader NSE index 1.38 percent higher, as return of Domestic
Institutional Investors (DIIs) who have sold heavily this year
sparked a rally in blue-chips as ICICI Bank.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis point at 8.74
percent, hurt by higher than expectd auction cut-offs yields at
a weekly auction and weak rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark
bond yield ended up 3 bps at 9.04 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended marginally weaker at 62.44/45 to the
dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, as
month-end dollar demand from oil firms offset increased global
investor demand for risk that sent other currencies such as the
euro higher. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bps at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.43 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended higher at 07.40/07.50 as against its
previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
