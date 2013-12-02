FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
Financials
December 2, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.41 percent higher, tracking gains in financial stocks
with IDFC up on hopes of a banking licence and Axis Bank on
inclusion in benchmark index.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis point at 8.72
percent, tracking strength in rupee and marginally better than
expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield down 1 bp at 9.03 percent.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.32/33 to the dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on marginally
stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers. However,
close of special FX swap windows might limit gains in
rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.31
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 07.90/08.00 as against its
previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
