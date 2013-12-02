FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
December 2, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.68 percent higher, led by gains in financial stocks with
IDFC up on hopes it would get a banking licence and Axis Bank on
inclusion in the benchmark index.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71
percent, tracking strength in the rupee and marginally better
than expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 9.01 percent.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.01/02 to the dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on strong dollar
inflows from foreign banks. Rupee was also boosted by marginally
better than expected September GDP data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 07.70/07.75 as against its
previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

