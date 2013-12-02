SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent higher, led by gains in financial stocks with IDFC up on hopes it would get a banking licence and Axis Bank on inclusion in the benchmark index. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent, tracking strength in the rupee and marginally better than expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 9.01 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.01/02 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on strong dollar inflows from foreign banks. Rupee was also boosted by marginally better than expected September GDP data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)