SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 2, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.51 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent higher, as stocks of
companies such as Tata Steel gained after promising
manufacturing data at home and in China eased concerns about
slowing economic growth.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.74 percent, as
stronger-than-expected economic growth and manufacturing data
solidified the case for another rate hike by the central bank
given continued inflationary pressures. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield closed up 1 bps at 9.05
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose as much as 61.96/97 as manufacturing
activity returned to growth in November, but the rupee trimmed
gains after the RBI said state-run oil companies were sourcing
all of their dollar needs in markets.
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.3150/3250 to the
dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.44/45. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 6.75/6.80 as against its previous
close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

