CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects rupee item to say current levels are 62.38/39 (not
61.38/39) and previous levels are 62.3150/3250 not
(61.3150/3250))
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.12 percent lower, tracking broader Asia after
unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations
the Federal Reserve will soon trim its stimulus, while U.S.
stocks closed lower on Monday after an eight-week rally.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield steady at 8.74 percent, tracking
a weak rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up
1 bp at 9.06 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 62.38/39 to the dollar, compared
with its previous close of 62.3150/3250, on global dollar
strength after strong U.S. data. However, a sharp fall in the
September-quarter current account deficit, that was on expected
lines, is considered a positive for the rupee. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 7.25/7.30 against its previous
close of 6.75/6.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

