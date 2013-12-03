FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 3, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower, as blue chip shares such
as Larsen and Toubro fell due to profit-taking after upbeat U.S.
economic data raised fears the Federal Reserve would reduce its
monetary stimulus.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.76
percent, as improving cash liquidity dented hopes for any debt
purchases by the central bank, with traders focusing instead on
the upcoming 150-billion-rupee ($2.41 billion) bond sale. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at
9.07 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.36/37 to the dollar,
compared with its Monday's close of 62.3150/3250, as the dollar
gained after strong U.S. economic data sparked expectations of
an early tapering of the Federal Reserve stimulus, but a sharp
easing in the current account deficit capped wider losses.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.33
percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.40
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed unchanged at 6.75/6.80 percent.
 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
