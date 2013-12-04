FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
December 4, 2013 / 4:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index falls 0.24 percent and the broader
NSE index is down 0.25 percent lower on weak Asian shares, while
caution prevails ahead of the State election result to be
announced on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on
Friday, which could provide additional clues about potential Fed
tapering.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis
point at 8.77 percent, tracking a weak rupee. The benchmark
10-year bond yield is up 2 bps at 9.09 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 62.50/51 to the dollar, compared
with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, tracking weakness in
shares. However, inflows from Power Grid share sale, which
opened on Tuesday and ends Friday, will be watched. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 7.00/7.10 as against its
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

