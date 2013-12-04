FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
December 4, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index falls 0.16 percent and the broader
NSE index is down 0.10 percent lower as blue-chip shares trade
lower on caution ahead of state election results on Sunday and
U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which could provide
additional clues about potential Fed tapering.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis
point at 8.77 percent, as some selling seen ahead of the auction
of 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday which will include 70
billion rupees of the new 10-year paper which is set to be the
next benchmark bond. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 2
bps at 9.09 percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 to the dollar, compared with
its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, on inflows likely related to
Power Grid's $1.15 billion share sale. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 7.00/7.10 as against its
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

