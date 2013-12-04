FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 4, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.70 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower 0.66 percent as investors took
profits in blue-chip shares ahead of state election results on
Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which
could provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis
point at 8.78 percent, as investors sold some of their debt
holdings ahead of the upcoming $2.41 billion bond auction on
Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at 9.09
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 62.05/06 per dollar, compared
with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, helped by foreign inflows
related to Power Grid's share sale, which was fully covered on
the second day of the sale, as per exchange data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended higher at 7.10/7.20 against the
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

