December 5, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.2 percent and the broader
NSE index closed 1.3 percent higher, as stocks of blue chips
surged after exit polls predicted a big win for India's main
opposition party BJP in four state elections, a possible blow to
the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next
year.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
   The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 bps at 9.11
percent as investors re-aligned their focus to the upcoming 150
billion rupee ($2.4 billion) debt auction on Friday. The new
10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.78 percent.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 61.7525/7625 per dollar,
compared with its previous close of 62.05/06, as domestic stocks
gained after predictions of strong showing by the BJP in state
elections. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.33
percent, while the one-year rate was 1 bp higher at 8.41
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

