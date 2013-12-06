SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0534 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent higher, led by two-wheeler stocks on optimism about their earnings outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 bp higher at 9.12 percent tracking U.S. yields, selling ahead of auction. The new 10-year bond yield rose 1 bp to 8.79 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar against Thursday's close of 61.7525/7625, tracking euro gains after the ECB gave no indication of policy easing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent against it previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)