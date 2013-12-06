FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0534 GMT
December 6, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0534 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.15 percent higher, led by two-wheeler stocks on optimism
about their earnings outlook.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
   The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 bp higher at 9.12
percent tracking U.S. yields, selling ahead of auction. The new
10-year bond yield rose 1 bp to 8.79 percent.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar against Thursday's close of
61.7525/7625, tracking euro gains after the ECB gave no
indication of policy easing. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate steady at 8.41 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent against it previous
close of 7.00/7.05 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

