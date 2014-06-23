SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s benchmark BSE index ended down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index 0.24 percent lower, marking their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks as ITC slumped the most in ten months on tax worries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.77 percent, hitting a one-month high as escalating tensions in Iraq pushed up crude oil prices, and investors fretted about its impact on domestic inflation.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.20/21, versus Friday’s close of 60.1850/1950, moving in a tight range as positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian shares and currencies was offset by weaker local shares and demand for the greenback from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate closed up 8 bps at 8.02 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday’s close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)