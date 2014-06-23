FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 23, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS

India’s benchmark BSE index ended down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index 0.24 percent lower, marking their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks as ITC slumped the most in ten months on tax worries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.77 percent, hitting a one-month high as escalating tensions in Iraq pushed up crude oil prices, and investors fretted about its impact on domestic inflation.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.20/21, versus Friday’s close of 60.1850/1950, moving in a tight range as positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian shares and currencies was offset by weaker local shares and demand for the greenback from importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate closed up 8 bps at 8.02 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.38 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday’s close of 8.45/8.50 percent.

Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

