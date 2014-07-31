SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0506

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s NSE index is lower 0.1 percent, dragged down by IT stocks as HCL Technologies slumps after June-quarter revenue disappoints investors while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 1 basis point at 8.72 percent. A fall in global crude oil prices and some bargain-buying seen helping the new 10-year paper after yields rose 8 bps on Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.28 in early trading after upbeat U.S. GDP data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 7.88 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.37 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate is at 8.10/8.15 percent against Wednesday’s close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

