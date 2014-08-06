FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0825 GMT
August 6, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0825 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.43 percent, tracking weaker Asian stocks and as banks fall after a rise in bond yields.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent on rate cut uncertainty. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3 basis points to 8.86 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.24/25 per dollar versus Tuesday’s close of 60.8450/8550, as dollar buying seen from foreign banks likely on behalf of clients looking to exit their equity and debt investments in India.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 8.07 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday’s close of 7.25/7.30 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

