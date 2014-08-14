FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0801 GMT
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0801 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares gain with the broader NSE index up 0.51 percent, tracking firm Asian shares. Blue-chips such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.56 percent, and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3 bps at 8.79 percent, as traders await results of the 80 billion rupee debt sale for further direction.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar against the previous close of 61.21/22, tracking gains in other Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.10 percent and the 1-year rate steady at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent against the previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

