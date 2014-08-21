FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 21, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher and the broader NSE index up 0.20 percent, as persistent buying by foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips such as State Bank of India.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.51 percent after minutes from the Federal Reserve suggested the prospect of earlier-than-expected rate increases by the U.S. central bank, although broader losses were capped by lower global oil prices.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended slightly weaker at 60.67/68 per dollar against its previous close of 60.61/62, snapping a three-day rising streak, as the dollar rallied broadly after minutes from the Federal Reserve July meeting suggested potentially earlier-than-expected rate hikes.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 as against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent but below the repo rate on ample liquidity.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.