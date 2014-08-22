FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0426 GMT
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0426 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.30 percent after hitting a record high in early trade, tracking higher global shares and gains by blue-chips such as Infosys and ICICI Bank.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent as traders wary of adding large positions ahead of the debt sale later on Friday but lower oil prices to aid debt demand.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.46/47 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68, tracking gains in other Asian currencies. Traders to monitor debt market flows after foreign funds bought $2.65 billion in a single session on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.03 percent. The one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.47 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate higher at 8.05/8.15 against its previous close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
