SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0803 GMT
#Intel
August 22, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0803 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.16 percent after hitting a record high in early trade, tracking global shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent even after RBI announces revised framework for liquidity management as traders say the measures will not lead to more liquidity injections.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.47/48 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68. Earlier in the day, it rose to as high as 60.3750, its strongest since July 31, after Bloomberg quoted an analyst at Standard & Poor’s calling the Indian government’s target to lower the fiscal deficit a positive for the country’s ratings.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

