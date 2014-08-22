SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0803 GMT

STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.16 percent after hitting a record high in early trade, tracking global shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent even after RBI announces revised framework for liquidity management as traders say the measures will not lead to more liquidity injections.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.47/48 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68. Earlier in the day, it rose to as high as 60.3750, its strongest since July 31, after Bloomberg quoted an analyst at Standard & Poor’s calling the Indian government’s target to lower the fiscal deficit a positive for the country’s ratings.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

