FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 22, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.28 percent higher, as software stocks gained after upbeat U.S. and German data raised optimism about the sector’s business outlook, while higher global shares also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point higher at 8.52 percent on profit-taking and on caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole later in the day, although broader sentiment remained supported by recent strong foreign buying.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.4650/4750 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68, after earlier hitting a three-week high against the dollar, on continued strong buying of debt and shares by foreign investors.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both closed down 2 bps at 8.01 percent and 8.44 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.