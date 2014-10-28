SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent higher, as drugmakers got a shot in the arm after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd reported its first profit in six quarters.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 61.32/33 per dollar against its previous close of 61.30/31, as oil importers stepped up dollar purchases on end-of-the-month demand, while overall sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.32 percent, as investors booked profits ahead of the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 basis points higher at 8.06 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate ended at 07.00/07.10 percent, lower than Monday’s close of 8.20/8.25 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)