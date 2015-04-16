SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0450 GMT

STOCKS

Indian shares edge lower led by declines in Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its quarterly earnings while Lupin fell after its rival got approval for for its key drug Suprax. The benchmark BSE index is trading 0.32 percent lower, while NSE is down 0.45 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 62.3850/62.3900 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 62.3650/3750 per dollar on dollar demand by oil companies, however dollar selling by exporters prevented further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 bp at 7.79 percent on higher crude oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 basis points at 7.10 percent and the one-year swap rate gains 2 bps to 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)