SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0450 GMT
April 16, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0450 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge lower led by declines in Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its quarterly earnings while Lupin fell after its rival got approval for for its key drug Suprax. The benchmark BSE index is trading 0.32 percent lower, while NSE is down 0.45 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 62.3850/62.3900 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 62.3650/3750 per dollar on dollar demand by oil companies, however dollar selling by exporters prevented further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 bp at 7.79 percent on higher crude oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 basis points at 7.10 percent and the one-year swap rate gains 2 bps to 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

