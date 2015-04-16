SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

Indian shares ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, led by software services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent lower, while the broader NSE index fell 0.5 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.30/31 per dollar, after rising to 62.28 its strongest since April 9 on exporters dollar sales and rise in Asian peers on weak US data. The rupee ended at 62.3650/3750 per dollar on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 bps at 7.80 percent on higher crude oil prices and ahead of auctions due on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.08 percent and 7.56 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)