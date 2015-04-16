FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, led by software services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.46 percent lower, while the broader NSE index fell 0.5 percent.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.30/31 per dollar, after rising to 62.28 its strongest since April 9 on exporters dollar sales and rise in Asian peers on weak US data. The rupee ended at 62.3650/3750 per dollar on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 bps at 7.80 percent on higher crude oil prices and ahead of auctions due on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.08 percent and 7.56 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent versus previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

